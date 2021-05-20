With summer almost here, Alki Community Council talks about beach concerns tonight

The fire rings are back; the summer crowds are on the way. Want to talk about the beach? It’s the third Thursday, so the Alki Community Council is meeting online tonight, and you’re welcome to participate. Agenda highlights as sent by the ACC:

Update on Southwest Precinct, Sgt. David Terry, SW Precinct, SPD Report on Alki Beach concerns

The meeting starts at 7 pm; you can attend via videoconference by going here, or by phone at 206-337-9723. (For both, the meeting ID is 995 1615 6974, passcode 638862.)