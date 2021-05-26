WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: Dine-out fundraiser; HPAC shakes things up; low-low tide; more…

(Black-Headed Grosbeak, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: At Srivilai Thai (3247 California SW, 206-257-5171):

Today is the day is the day of the Admiral Co-op Preschool fundraiser at Srivilai Thai Cuisine restaurant in West Seattle! The fundraiser goes from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. so you could even have lunch AND dinner! The fundraiser is available for dine in or take out. For maximum convenience, you can order online. Please write “Admiral Co-op” on your receipt and Srivilai will donate 11% to our school.

LOW-LOW TIDE: 11:27 am today, the tide is out to -3.3. If you have questions about what you’re seeing, Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation Park (3400 Beach Drive SW) and Lincoln Park (by Colman Pool) now through 1:30 pm.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES: Missed the systemwide online community meeting Tuesday (WSB coverage here)? 6 pm tonight, it’s an encore with the same presentation but a new chance for Q&A with WSF officials. Register here to get the link.

EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS AT HPAC: As previewed here, tonight’s spotlight topic at the monthly meeting for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge’s community council is about being ready for an earthquake. The meeting’s at 7 pm online, and all are welcome – participation info is here.

