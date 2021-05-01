WEST SEATTLE WATER TAXI: Still lots of room

This is the second weekend the West Seattle Water Taxi has been on its spring/summer schedule, which adds not only Saturday and Sunday runs, but also weekday midday service. Last year, because of the pandemic, the WT never moved to the spring/summer schedule, and for months ran on a scaled-back timetable. A reader contemplating giving it a try recently asked us if it’s crowded. We noticed the Water Taxi website didn’t have updated ridership stats, so we asked King County Metro – which manages the WT – for an update. Spokesperson Al Sanders provided these numbers

2021 – first week of summer [service] = Monday-Sunday 4/19 – 386

4/20 – 484

4/21 – 477

4/22 – 357

4/23 – 603

4/24 – 364

4/25 – 384 2020 – for comparison – Monday-Friday 4/20 – 62

4/21 – 34

4/22 – 40

4/23 – 32

4/24 – 18

4/25 and 4/26 – no service

The vessels are still running at limited capacity for distancing; Sanders says that’s 153 passengers for the West Seattle run’s regular boat M/V Doc Maynard and its twin on the Vashon run, M/V Sally Fox; 57 for the backup boat M/V Spirit of Kingston. Even with that, he says, “Highs for a sailing haven’t been above 40 on any given departure, with most being 10-20.” Though the numbers are a big increase from last year, there’s a long way to go to meet the mode-shift targets the city laid out in the Reconnect West Seattle plan – 950 added trips per day – and also, to get close to pre-pandemic ridership (see the “data” tab here).