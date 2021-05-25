WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Low-low tide,lunar eclipse, more…

(Alki photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s what’s happening on your Tuesday:

CITY COUNCIL: Still meeting online, with two committee meetings today. Police accountability is on the agenda for the 9:30 am meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee; three bills affecting tenants and landlords are on the agenda for the 2 pm meeting of the Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: 11 am online, the first of two meetings for updates on, and community Q&A about, the ferry system. Go here to register to get the viewing link.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today’s the first of six days with extra-low low tides – 10:44 am, -2.3 feet.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s twice-weekly announcement:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, May 25, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, May 27, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

LUNAR ECLIPSE: If you’re up at 4 am Wednesday – and if the sky clears – you can see a total lunar eclipse. Thanks to West Seattle skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen for the tip; along with the link she shared, here are the basics from Space.com.