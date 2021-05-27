West Seattle Transportation Coalition, suffrage history, quake readiness, low-low tide, more for your Thursday

(Northern Flicker – a woodpecker – photographed by Shaun McGaughey)

Quick look at what’s happening in the hours ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE: As we’ve been mentioning, this week brings some of the summer’s lowest low tides. Today, it’s out to -3.9 feet at 12:11 pm. You’ll find Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists at Constellation and Lincoln Parks now through 2 pm.

LIGHT RAIL: The Sound Transit board’s monthly meeting starts at 1:30 pm online, with topics including an update on the move toward “realignment,” which could delay West Seattle light rail further. The agenda includes information on watching/listening/commenting.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s twice-weekly Black Lives Matter sign-waving in support of racial justice continues 4:30-6:30 pm at 16th/Holden; signs available if you don’t have one to bring.

SUFFRAGE HISTORY: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society presents ‘Pressing the System: How Newsprint Won Women the Right to Vote.” Panelists include your editor here. All welcome; go here to register to get the link.

EARTHQUAKE READINESS: 6 pm online, the first in a series of webinars with the city Office of Emergency Management, focused on not only how you can prepare but on what the city’s response role would be. Our calendar listing includes information on how to participate.

STATE LEGISLATORS: Our area’s Sen. Joe Nguyen, Rep. Eileen Cody, and Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon talk with the West Seattle Democratic Women online at 6 pm. Registration was requested by last night but if you missed the announcement, try maryfisher1@comcast.net to request the link.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: 6:30 online, this month’s meeting features Hopelink – which provides transportation options such as DART shuttles – and SDOT with bridge-and-more updates. Our preview includes information on how to view/participate.

BINGO: 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), it’s your every-other-week chance to play bingo!