WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening!

Good morning! Some options for your Sunday:

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every Sunday, we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (some offer in-person options too), with the newest links – see it here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Vegetables, fruit, cheese, meat, beverages, lots more – something new every week this time of year at the Farmers’ Market, open 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DINE OUT FOR GENESEE HILL ELEMENTARY: Announced by the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA:

Please join us for a Genesee Hill Elementary School fundraiser at Lady Jaye today! Genesee Hill will receive 20% of all purchases placed on this day. This includes takeout orders, dine-in (limited, reservation only), gift cards, and drinks. Please place your online order here. Thank you for supporting our school!

Lady Jaye, at 4523 California SW, is open 11 am-6:30 pm today.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)’

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Now open to the public again! Visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens).

COSTUMED BIKE PARADE: Put on a costume, get on your bike, and join the Alki Daze parade: “We’ll be leaving from 63rd and Alki at 2:00 pm Sunday. We’ll be riding in the street from 63rd to 54th and then continuing on the bike path to the Don Armeni boat launch on Harbor Ave. We will be practicing safe COVID 19 protocols as much as possible.”

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

LIVE MUSIC: At The Alley, behind 4509 California SW, the Triangular Jazztet plays two sets tonight, 8 pm and 9 pm.

