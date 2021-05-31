West Seattle, Washington

01 Tuesday

65℉

WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: Seen at Forest Lawn

May 31, 2021
No formal ceremony again this Memorial Day at Forest Lawn Cemetery (WSB sponsor) in High Point, but the Unknown Soldier memorial that’w usually the centerpiece of the ceremony is under a canopy, easy to visit. Veterans’ graves across the cemetery are marked with American flags:

Piper John Dally had just arrived:

