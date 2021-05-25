West Seattle Junction summer fun: See the poster! Order your kit(s)!

That’s the poster you’ll see around The Junction for this summer’s modified festivities (first announced last month) – the Sidewalk Sale, and downsized Summer Fest. It’s by Jeff Rodriguez of Horsepower Design, and the neon squirrel design will also be featured on the tote bags for the summer-fun kits on sale now, as well as the beer and wine glasses you’ll find in two of the kits. The kits are on sale now – for info and ordering, see this page of the spiffy new West Seattle Junction Association website designed by Cami MacNamara of West Seattle’s own WebCami. Here’s the Summer Fest/Sidewalk Sale schedule:

Thursday, July 8 – Paint and Sip (virtual/limited in-person) – live instruction by BrushCapades – 5 PM and 7 PM $70

Friday, July 9 + Saturday, July 10 – Sidewalk Sale on California Ave – 10 AM – 6 PM

Friday, July 9 – Music Trivia (virtual) hosted by Pegasus Book Exchange, trivia host Rachel Ask Me Questions – 7:30 PM $25

Saturday, July 10 – Noon to 1:30 PM Mayoral Town Hall (broadcast live) hosted by West Seattle Blog

Saturday, July 10 – Beer Tasting (virtual/limited in-person) hosted by Elliott Bay Brewing and The Beer Junction – 7 PM $55 Boxes, totes, and tickets for the trivia night (at the prices mentioned above) are now on sale here!

P.S. Proceeds from the kits/boxes/etc. support local businesses.