WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery attempt with gunfire; storage burglary; car break-in

Three incidents in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROBBERY ATTEMPT WITH GUNFIRE: After a tip, we have obtained the preliminary police report about this incident that happened just after 7:30 last night in the 2100 block of Harbor Avenue SW. Police say:

The victim stated as he was traveling northbound, another vehicle was attempting to parallel park. As he drove past, he honked his horn at the suspect vehicle. The victim parked up the roadway and shortly after without warning the suspect entered the passenger side door of his vehicle. He demanded money; the victim stated he didn’t have any. As the suspect exited the vehicle, he fired one round into the passenger seat (unknown if intentional or accidental, according to the victim). The suspect then fled the scene with an unknown subject in a separate vehicle. Officers impounded the suspect vehicle …

The witness who tipped us about the incident says the vehicle that was parking was a black Tahoe, and the vehicle that the would-be robber left in was a dark silver Saturn. He described the would-be robber as white, male, 5’10”, bald, orange construction shirt, tan hat, and faded blue jeans. If you have any information, the case number is 2021-105563.

GARAGE BURGLARY: Ian reports this happened Friday afternoon at his building in the 1100 block of Alki Avenue SW:

A man broke into our building’s storage area and opened up about a dozen of the unit’s storage lockers. Ultimately he made away with two (stolen) suitcases (visible in the second photo) full of our property.

SPD case number is 2021-105338.

CAR BREAK-IN: Texted reader report:

Kblockquote>Car Prowler broke into our Ford truck on the corner of 41st Avenue Southwest and SW Austin Street. Car prowler is routinely hitting the Gatewood neighborhood. This is at least the 3rd time the truck has been broken into. They took everything in the truck (which wasn’t much and mainly old CD’s that don’t work). They made a mess inside, broke door parts, and muddy shoe prints all over the seats as if they were crawling everywhere inside. Please, we implore the Police to start patroling Gatewood for car prowlers.

We are following up for the case # on this one.