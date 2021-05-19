WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery arrest; business burglary

Two businesses hit by crime early this morning:

ROBBERY ARREST: Another 7-11 holdup, this time the one on 35th SW. According to the preliminary police summary, three people entered the store, then one approached the clerk, went behind the counter, and drew a gun from their waistband. The three subsequently “fled the store without getting anything.” Police soon spotted the three suspects approaching “a vehicle parked awkwardly” near an area gas station, and when the officer “told them to stop, they fled in various directions.” Officers chased one on foot and took him into custody; a K-9 search for the others was unsuccessful. The suspect in custody is 18 years old; records indicate the warrant is from a charge filed last week in an Issaquah pharmacy robbery that happened in February.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Thanks for the tips on this. Somebody broke into the Origins Cannabis (WSB sponsor) shop in The Junction early this morning. We haven’t been able to get the police report but we did call the shop to ask about it; they characterized it as more of a vandalism incident, saying whoever broke in was more intent on causing damage than stealing items. They cleaned up and are open for business.