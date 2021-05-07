WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowler; building break-in; burglary suspect charged

Two reader reports and a followup tonight in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MAILBOX PROWLER: The video and report are from Justin in the Alki area:

Just wanted to share with the community that these is someone going around checking mailboxes in the middle of the night. This is the second time I’ve caught video of this person. The other time, he was on a BMX-style bike.

BUILDING BREAK-IN: The photo and report are from Jordan

I wanted to share a break-in incident we had here at the Broxton (5016 California Ave SW) to make the community aware. An intruder broke into our condo building on the evening of May 4th around 10 pm. They spent over 30 minutes inside the building, stealing at least 1 item and tampering with at least 1 vehicle in our parking garage. We would appreciate any/all feedback from the community on this person’s identity to add to our open police report.

We don’t have that report number yet but will add it here when we do.

BURGLARY SUSPECT CHARGED: Also on Tuesday night – as reported here Thursday – police arrested a 36-year-old man after a break-in at a Morgan Junction apartment building. Today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed two second-degree burglary charges against the suspect, Justin Goolsby. The charges cover the break-in in our report – one that left mailboxes, doors, and cars damaged at a building in the 6500 block of California SW – and another one earlier that night, in the 6900 block, around 10 pm. At that building, court documents allege, Goolsby “damaged several doors, discharged a fire extinguisher, stole the complex’s garage door opener, and rendered two elevator doors inoperable due to damage.” He has no felony convictions but is awaiting trial on three charges from Avalon Way building burglaries one night last November; he remains in King County Jail with bail set at $5,000.