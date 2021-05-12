WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Have you seen this stolen electric bike?

Here’s a stolen electric bike to watch for. The photo and report are from Kimmy:

Last night, someone stole my Rad Power Bike out of our garage (somewhere between 8 pm – 5L30 am). It seems they were somehow able to get into one of our locked cars and take the garage door opener (?!).I have attached a picture of my bike, although it now has a rear-view mirror and basket over back tire that were added since I took the photo. We live in North Admiral, at Lander and 45th.

It’s been reported to police; we’ll add the report number when it’s available.