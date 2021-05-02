WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more catalytic-converter thefts; car prowlers

VACCINATION: City's West Seattle hub now open to all walk-ups, appointments not required. Also - an evening opportunity

westseattleblog.com

12:10 PM: Thanks for the tips! We've confirmed with the mayor's office that the West Seattle vaccination hub is now open to ALL walk-ups, not just a certain age (aside from the 16+ minimum). Spokesperson Kelsey Nyland tells WSB that appointments are still advised to guarantee your shot (first or sec...