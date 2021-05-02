WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more catalytic-converter thefts; car prowlers

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports today:
2 MORE CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS: From Scott:
My much-loved Honda Element lost its catalytic converter to despicable thieves (Friday) night. As did my fellow Element owner the next block south. I’m in the 2600 block of Belvidere. It is an expensive problem, not just the cost of the replacement part itself but they cause collateral damage which also must be fixed. Found vehicles are lining up for these repairs at shops.
Though a variety of vehicles are vulnerable, Elements are among the most-popular targets these days, as we learned firsthand in February.
CAR PROWLS: From Karen in Hansen View:
One of our neighbors discovered this morning that car prowlers hit several vehicles in our neighborhood overnight. They broke out a streetside-facing window on two vehicles that were parked on SW Dawson where it dead-ends just west of 36th. They unlocked our older Subaru, rifled through the glove box, and left a large straightedge screwdriver behind. Another neighbor had his van prowled, but doesn’t think anything was taken. As neighbors here compare notes, what we know so far is that this happened around 2 o’clock this morning and that they were in the alley between 36th and 37th – both north and south of Dawson – the 5000-block and 5200-block.
