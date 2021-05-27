WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 cars to look for; SWAT standoff followup

Three items in West Seattle Crime Watch tonight – first, two cars to watch for:

30TH SW: From Austin:

Please keep an eye out.

My mom’s green 4-door Honda Accord was stolen from 8800 block of 30th AVE SW Wednesday afternoon between 3-6 pm.

Forest green Honda Accord LX 1997 LIC# 705-HYN

Any information or if you see it, call 911.

SPD incident # is 2021-129716.

45TH/ADMIRAL: From Halina:

We need help locating our 2017 White Volkswagen Alltrack (Station Wagon) plate #BGC6085 (has a Seattle University Alumni plate holder). We parked across the street from our house (on 45th Ave SW) last night at 5:20 pm between Admiral Way and Lander Street. Around 4 pm this afternoon we noticed our car was missing… There is construction on our street but we were parked well outside of the no parking zone. We called over 10 towing companies and the impound contact numbers listed on the street signs but it has not been impounded. We also connected with the site contacts for the two construction sites on 45th ave – both indicated they did not have any vehicles towed. We really appreciate any information you may have to share, and your help keeping an eye out for our car – thank you!! Email: halinamoran@gmail.com

SPD incident # is 2021-130545.

SWAT STANDOFF FOLLOWUP: Charges are now filed against the man arrested early Monday after an hours-long standoff at a house across from Lincoln Park. 39-year-old Kevin H. Harris is charged with four felonies – unlawful imprisonment, 4th-degree assault, harassment, and 3rd-degree malicious mischief, all with the extra label “domestic violence.” The charging documents alleging that Harris threatened his father and kept him from leaving the house and calling for help includes a note that prosecutors thought the initial $7,500 bail was too low:

Bail Request: The State regrets the decision of the Honorable District Court Judge Lisa Paglisotti on the Investigation Calendar to set bail in the amount of $7,500. The State had requested $25,000 based on the vulnerability of the defendant’s elderly and understandably frightened parents. His father is particularly vulnerable due to physical disability. After the offenses in this case, the defendant refused to come out for police for 6 hours. Under these circumstances, the current bail appears disproportionately low compared to the substantial likelihood that the defendant will commit a future act of violence against his parents, and that he will interfere with the administration of justice.

The jail register shows Harris is still there, and that his bail remains set at $7,500.