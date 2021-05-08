WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 building break-ins; dumped-likely-stolen cash drawer; hit-run smashes signs

Four notes in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

BUILDING BREAK-IN TURNED ROBBERY: This happened early today in the 2600 block of 42nd SW. The preliminary police summary says the victim, observing from their apartment, saw someone “walking from the storage area with the victim’s tools. Victim went out and confronted the suspect, who was carrying the victim’s tools that had been stored in a secured storage area. The suspect fled on foot and the suspect gave chase. As the victim caught up, the suspect turned on the victim and pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim. The victim disengaged and the suspect continued fleeing on foot. The suspect was last seen westbound on the 4200 block of SW Lander St.”

BUILDING BREAK-IN WITH ARREST: Police are investigating whether that incident might be linked to this one a bit later in which they made an arrest. Their preliminary summary says, “The manager of the apartment complex heard crashing coming from the laundry room. They went to investigate and found the door had been forced open and they observed the (suspect) in the room among overturned machines and coins on the floor. The (suspect) claimed they had permission to be there, but the manager knew otherwise. The (suspect) rushed by the manager, who called out for help. Other residents heard and came out to see the (suspect) fleeing. The group of residents grabbed the (suspect) and held them down until police arrived. They also found a gun on the (suspect). It turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet gun. The (suspect) was arrested for burglary.”

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN CASH DRAWER: Cameron found this atop a compost/yard-waste bin near Oregon/California – if you’re missing one, let us know:

HIT-RUN: From D, who took the photos outside Fauntleroy Church: