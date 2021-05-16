WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 feathered neighbors

Thanks for more beautiful West Seattle bird photos! Here’s a new Sunday afternoon gallery. First, two from Jerry Simmons – a Canada Goose family on a walkabout above, a young Barred Owl below:

Mark Wangerin photographed the next two – a Red-breasted Sapsucker:

And a Bewick’s Wren (click the link and listen to the audio – they’re singing everywhere):

Gentle McGaughey perfectly captured the distinctive “hairstyle” sported by Steller’s Jays:

Trileigh Tucker photographed this Band-Tailed Pigeon:

This Crow at a feeder is from Michelle Green Arnson:

James Tilley photographed the next two – the celebrity Bald Eagle “Bey”:

And an Osprey with a snack:

We conclude this gallery with a Willow Flycatcher, which Lawrence Heeren says is the first one he’s seen in 21 years in West Seattle:

