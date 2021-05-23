WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle gathering Tuesday in support of ‘Prayer, Healing, and Action for Racial Solidarity’

(Delridge/Roxbury box painted by Desmond Hansen last June)

This Tuesday, it will be exactly one year since George Floyd‘s murder in Minnesota – which intensified the movement for racial justice, coast to coast and beyond. A citywide vigil is set for Tuesday night, with a local gathering in support, for those who can’t go. Here’s the announcement:

Prayer, Healing, and Action for Racial Solidarity on the First Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

All are invited to an ecumenical prayer service at St. James Cathedral on Tuesday, May 25th at 7 pm. Gather with Archbishop Etienne to commemorate the first anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, reflect on the need for repentance and healing, pray, and find ways to work together for change. South Seattle parishes will share how they will commit to working for racial justice. Limited in-person attendance is available by registering at conta.cc/3vqoo0L.

If you cannot make it downtown but would like to gather with others, we will livestream the event at Our Lady of Guadalupe in the church (more information here). You can also livestream the event from home on St. James’s Vimeo page.