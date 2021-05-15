Vaccination pop-ups, benefit sales, ‘Instruments of Change,’ movie talk, much more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Friday photo by Marc Milrod)

Another sunny day, with a lot going on!

TRAFFIC ALERT: Sidewalk work is planned on the west side of West Marginal Way, north of the Duwamish Longhouse, 8 am-3 pm.

HIGH POINT VACCINATION POP-UP: At Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) with Pliable, 8 am start (check the appointment page for updated end time), Pfizer vaccine, so ages 12+ are eligible.

PLANT SALE FOR LUNG CANCER: 9 am-3 pm, 3703 SW 107th, encore day for Lung Force Walk-benefiting sale that started last weekend – details here.

BLOCK SALE FOR ANIMALS: 9 am-3 pm, down the block from the plant sale, you’ll find a huge yard sale raising money for PAWS Walk – details here.

JUNCTION VACCINATION POP-UP: First West Seattle pop-up by the city’s Mobile Vaccination Team, in partnership with the Junction Association, 10 am-1 pm in the 42nd SW parking lot just south of SW Oregon. Coupons for free Husky Deli ice-cream cones for the first 100 to get vaccinated. Your choice of all three vaccines, so ages 12+ are eligible.

SOLSTICE P-PATCH PLANT SALE: 10 am-3 pm, come support the P-Patch and its Giving Garden by buying plants/starts raised by the gardeners! 7400 Fauntleroy Way SW – details in our calendar listing.

FURRY FACES FOUNDATION PLANT SALE: 11 am-4 pm at 3809 46th SW, this pets-and-people-advocacy group is reviving its legendary annual plant sale for the first time in 6 years. As noted in our calendar listing, you might encounter some live music too.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Though the official public reopening isn’t until next Friday, if you’re a Southwest Seattle Historical Society member, you’re welcome to visit the home of West Seattle’s history today (noon-4 pm, 61st/Stevens). Details here.

WEST SEATTLE SKYLINK VOLUNTEERING: The gondola advocates are starting a new phase of community outreach and inviting volunteer support – meet at noon at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota).

‘INSTRUMENTS OF CHANGE’: 5:30 pm online celebration to support the West Seattle Food Bank, with silent auction (bid now!) and live auction (pre-bid now!) – links for watching and registering are in our Friday preview.

‘PAPER TIGERS’ + Q&A AT ADMIRAL: As previewed here, the 6:30 pm showing of the new Seattle-set/filmed movie “The Paper Tigers” at The Admiral Theater (2343 California SW) will be followed by Q&A with its editor, West Seattle resident Kris Kristensen.

