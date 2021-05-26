VACCINATION: City closing other sites too

Last week, we reported on the city’s plan to close its COVID-19 vaccination hub at West Seattle’s Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex after June 9th, though a testing trailer will be there indefinitely. Today, the city announced it’s also closing its vaccination hubs at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and North Seattle next month, to focus on mobile-team efforts and pop-ups. Stats including demographic breakouts are in this slide deck from this morning’s announcement:

(You can also see the slide deck here.) The city says more than 76 percent of Seattle residents 12+ have begun the vaccination process, and that 60 eprcent are fully vaccinated. It’s keeping one fixed site, though – as announced yesterday, the drive-thru testing site in SODO is also now offering vaccinations. If you’re looking for other places to get vaccinated, this site can help.