SURVEY: Last day to answer Metro questions as part of international research

Today’s the final day of a survey that Metro has announced as part of international research. The introduction explains:

Fifteen transit agencies from around the world, including King County Metro, are conducting a customer survey at the same time. These agencies will compare the results of the surveys to learn from each other and work towards giving you even better transit service.

We would like to hear your thoughts about the bus service King County Metro provides for you. For example, are the buses usually on time? Is it easy to get information about the bus services, is it convenient paying a fare? Are the buses clean, comfortable and well-driven?