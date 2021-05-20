Senior Center of West Seattle membership campaign: ‘Bring a Friend’

As the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) offers more in-person programs, they’re also offering a membership deal – free for first-time members who join while a friend is renewing. Here’s the announcement:

The Senior Center of West Seattle is promoting a new “Bring a Friend” membership campaign. Thanks to a matching gift of $5,000 from West Seattle Realty, first-time members will have their $50 membership fee covered for the first year when joining with a current member who renews.

Only available during May and June, this membership option is open to the first 100 new members. To sign up a friend, stop by the Senior Center or call 206-932-4044 ext 1.

The Senior Center is also adding more in-person programs beginning this month. Classes and activities offered on-site include art class, a writers group, Qigong, a quilters group, computer help, and weekly movies. Advance registration is required for all in-person classes and activities. Throughout the pandemic, we have been providing meal delivery, social worker outreach, counseling, vaccine assistance, on-site specialty services like foot care and dental hygiene and a variety of virtual programs.