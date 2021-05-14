SCHOOLS: Boiler project at Lafayette Elementary starts Monday

Seattle Public Schools is circulating this notice sent to the Lafayette Elementary community, since it’s of potential wider interest to neighbors as well as nearby businesses and their customers who might see the crews:

This summer, Lafayette Elementary School will undergo construction improvements including seismic, sprinkler, and HVAC upgrades that were already planned as regular maintenance.

Included in the upgrades, is replacing the existing boiler and associated piping. Asbestos abatement of insulation materials will be required prior to removal of the various mechanical components. The abatement, or removal process, is a monitored process to safely remove or handle any asbestos that may be in our older buildings in compliance with applicable federal, state, and local regulations.

Due to the limited number of work days this summer, and the time required for removal and replacement of the various mechanical systems, asbestos abatement activities are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 17. The abatement activity will be confined within the Boiler Room and associated sub-surface utilidor tunnels. Work will only take place during non-school hours and in areas where no students have access to.

SPS has hired an independent third-party environmental consulting firm, NOVO Laboratory and Consulting Services, who are certified to oversee this work and will ensure the work is being performed safely and in compliance with the project manual as well as all applicable federal, state, and local regulations.