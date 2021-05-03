ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: May’s first Monday

6:07 AM: Good morning! Clouds are in the forecast, maybe rain later.
ROAD WORK UPDATES
Delridge project – Delridge/Orchard work continues, and repaving expands to Delridge Way’s north end as soon as today.
35th/Graham – Work continues to remake this intersection, including a signal.
SW Yancy east of Avalon – Still closed.
TRANSIT
The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its spring/summer schedule – all day, 7 days a week, plus Friday and Saturday evenings.
Metro has increased the number of passengers allowed on buses. And now it’s rehiring laid-off drivers.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES
406th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how it’s looking on other bridges and routes:
Low Bridge: 17th week for automated enforcement cameras; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends, when the bridge is now open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are now available for some categories of drivers.)
Here’s a low-bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
And the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
Are bridges opening for boats or barges? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS