UPDATE: Police standoff at house across from Lincoln Park

May 24, 2021 1:37 am
1:37 AM: Thanks for the tips. Police including SWAT officers are in a standoff at a house in the 7800 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, across from Lincoln Park, an apparent warrant situation, but the man they’re seeking isn’t coming out, so they’ve been using a bullhorn to try to convince him. No other details so far.

1:57 AM: Police may be shutting down a section of Fauntleroy until this is resolved. The warrant is for an alleged domestic-violence incident.

2:19 AM: Not over yet. If you are in the area and heard explosion-type sounds, those were “flashbangs” (meant to disorient but not injure).

2:53 AM: Fauntleroy is blocked, a neighbor confirms. Meantime, more flashbangs.

  • Brian Romas May 24, 2021 (1:49 am)
    Warrant Served

  • Anu May 24, 2021 (2:12 am)
    Thank you for the coverage! Just heard 2 loud noises coming from the direction where this is unfolding.

  • Andrew May 24, 2021 (2:27 am)
    All happening four doors down from me. Eight cop cars I can see. I braved outside for a minute and saw a few swat folks with long rifles and went back inside. His mom has been on the bullhorn asking him to come out too. I fear this won’t end well :(

