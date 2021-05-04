PCC members elect three newcomers to board, including 2 employees

PCC Community Markets just announced the results of its membership vote on 3 board positions – a higher-profile vote than usual with two PCC employees running. They both were elected, according to PCC’s message to members, along with a third newcomer; all three getting more votes than the two current board members who were running for re-election. The new members are Laurae McIntyre, who works at the Fremont PCC; Donna Rasmussen, from the View Ridge PCC; and Rodney Hines, CEO of Metier Brewing Company The board members who did not win re-election were Catherine Walker, the board’s current chair, and Brad Brown, who served as PCC’s interim CEO for half of last year. PCC’s current CEO, Suzy Monford, drew ire for arguing against the city’s proposal to mandate hazard pay for most grocery workers, as reported here in January; two weeks later, the chain and its workers’ union UFCW Local 21 agreed on implementing it after all. The union supported the campaign of the two workers just elected to the board, including paid advertising on sites including WSB.