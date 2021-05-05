‘Instruments of Change’: Online fun to support the West Seattle Food Bank

The West Seattle Food Bank has been busier than ever during this past pandemic year, not only fighting hunger, but also providing emergency assistance to keep people from becoming homeless. You can be part of a fun online event in a week and a half to support WSFB – if you’re not already registered for “Instruments of Change,” here’s what it’s all about:

Online Event and Auction

This virtual celebration will include a silent and live auction, fun activities, and an informative program about the impact your donations have made. Share an evening with your neighbors from the comfort of your own home!

Why?

To celebrate our community, and raise funds to continue keeping our neighbors safe, fed, healthy, and housed during these challenging times.

When?

May 15, 2021. This online event will begin at 5:30 pm.

Where?

Online, of course! This will be a live-stream event. You will receive a YouTube link after registration.

Participate

Join the fun! All you need to do is register below. Spread the word, invite your friends, and make it (virtual) party.

Dinner

Skip the cooking and cleaning! Enjoy dinner from Lady Jaye during the night of the event and a portion of take out sales will be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank.

REGISTER NOW