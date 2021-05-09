Here’s why a repair crew was at My Three Little Birds

(Photo sent by Zanna)

Several readers texted/emailed us this morning to ask what happened at My Three Little Birds, the kids-consignment-and-more shop at 4736 California SW in The Junction, after seeing a repair crew there, with boards against the windows. Given the amount of vandalism suffered by businesses in multiple neighborhoods lately, they were worried. So we went over to the store to find out. Turns out that is NOT what happened here. We talked to the crew, who explained that the building’s awning had come down, and that’s what was being cleaned up. Cleanup was wrapping up when we stopped by.

(WSB photo)

Proprietor Jennifer Young wasn’t there when we stopped by; we just talked with her by phone, and she said the awning had been slated for replacement, and there’s no damage to the store, which is open today as usual.