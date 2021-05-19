HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle’s only remaining tower crane is coming down

(Photo courtesy senior project superintendent Matthew Olinger)

As we’ve been reporting, including in the morning traffic alerts, today is takedown day for what’s currently the only tower crane still up in West Seattle, at 1250 Alki SW. That’s further restricted traffic past the site today – alternating use of one lane, so if you absolutely have to go through that area, allow yourself extra time. This crane’s been up for almost exactly one year for construction of the Infinity Shore Club condos. We’ll update the removal progress later today.