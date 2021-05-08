From classroom to creek: School-raised salmon get Fauntleroy sendoff

(WSB photo)

As we’ve been reporting, the pandemic didn’t stop the Salmon in the Schools program – determined and creative teachers and volunteers made educational fish-raising happen even with long-closed campuses. Four months after eggs were distributed, it’s time for the fry to be released into upper Fauntleroy Creek. Above, volunteer Dennis Hinton assists a Louisa Boren STEM K-8 student during a release on Friday; below, preschoolers from The Cove School waited their turn at creekside on Wednesday.

(Photo courtesy Salmon in the Schools)

Four more schools plan to visit the creek in the next week and a half to release fry, according to volunteer Judy Pickens. Fauntleroy Creek is one of the few creeks in the city to which salmon still return to spawn – though the return numbers widely year to year, and no spawning was observed last fall.