FOLLOWUP: Kids for Kids zine published by West Seattle’s Pleasure Boat Studio

That wasn’t just a beach picnic at Lincoln Park on Sunday – it was a publication celebration! Back in February, we reported on a call for contributions to a zine to be published by West Seattleite Lauren Grosskopf‘s Pleasure Boat Studio. Now the 100-page zine, Kids for Kids, is out and the publisher invited contributors and their families to an informal gathering at the beach. She printed 100 copies of the zine, which features art, stories, poetry, and comics – with contributors getting them free – and while about half are spoken for, the rest are available for purchase at $15 by going here (where you can also download a PDF version free).