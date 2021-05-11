FERRY ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to 1 boat

Just in from Washington State Ferries:

The #2 Kittitas is tying up at Vashon due to lack of Coast Guard qualified crew. #1 Issaquah will make an unscheduled stop to pick up Fauntleroy traffic. (updated 9:40 pm) #2 Kittitas will plan to resume service tomorrow for a late 05:20 a.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy sailing tomorrow morning. The #1 vessel schedule will be the only schedule running tomorrow morning on 5/12/21, until the late 05:20 a.m. Vashon to Fauntleroy sailing resumes the two-boat schedule.

The route was supposed to be on a 3-boat schedule as of Sunday but a vessel shortage has pushed that back at least a month.