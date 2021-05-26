CRIME WATCH: Park car break-ins; catalytic-converter theft on video; prevention advice

Two reader reports to start:

WESTCREST PARK CAR BREAK-INS: The photo is from a reader who happened onto at least four cars with broken windows at Westcrest Park this afternoon. No word what if anything was taken.

CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT ON VIDEO: Ed in South Park sent the link to video he uploaded after a theft on S. Henderson a week ago:

This happened May 18th on South Henderson Street. Police report number: 2021-908911.

PREVENTION ADVICE – GARAGE BREAK-INS: We have been reporting on an increasing number of garage break-ins. Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner sends this bulletin with prevention advice:

If you cannot read it above, see it here.