CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/26/2021 roundup

Tonight’s local/state pandemic updates:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*108,945 people have tested positive, 256 more than yesterday’s total

*1,578 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*6,120 people have been hospitalized, 9 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 107,659/1,565/6,069. (We’ve excised the “people tested” count, as that number is incomplete again.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find all the numbers, county by county, on the state Department of Health dashboard.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE BRIEFING: Vaccination was the main topic – not much discussion of case trends. The state also released its latest vaccination-situation report. You can watch the briefing video here.

CITY CLOSING MORE HUBS: The city’s closing the Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and North Seattle vaccination hubs next month as well as the West Seattle hub.

SCHOOL CLINICS TOMORROW: Tomorrow’s local school clinics are at Denny International Middle School and at Summit Atlas.

LOOKING FOR VACCINE? If your health-care provider isn’t offering it, use this lookup.

