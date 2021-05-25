CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/25/2021 roundup

Tonight’s pandemic toplines:

FIRST NUMBERS SINCE SATURDAY: The daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health wasn’t updated Sunday or Monday, so these are the cumulative totals reflecting three days:

*108,689 people have tested positive, 381 new since Saturday

*1,575 people have died, unchanged since Saturday

*6,111 people have been hospitalized, 12 new since Saturday

One week ago, the totals were 107,498/1,562/6,064. (The “number of people tested” number is not complete tonight, so we’ve omitted that.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 167.8 million cases worldwide, 33.1 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

NEED FOOD? Grab-and-go boxes will be available outside Highland Park Elementary 2-5 pm Friday.

