CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/18/2021 roundup

MORE VACCINATION CLINICS AT SCHOOLS: The city announced today that its mobile team is going to private and charter schools too – at least 2 in West Seattle.

RENTER RELIEF: A county pandemic-relief program that started taking landlord applications three weeks ago is now accepting applications from renters.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: So here’s where’re we’re at tonight, per the today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*107,498 people have tested positive, 130 new since yesterday but 95 fewer than yesterday’s total due to removal of duplicates

*1,562 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*6,064 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*1,070,769 people have been tested, 1,452 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 101,389/1,544/5,973/1,061,360.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 164.2 million cases worldwide, 32.9 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

HEALTH OFFICIALS’ BRIEFING: At 8:15 am tomorrow online, state health officials will present their weekly briefing and media Q&A. Watch the livestream here.

SUPERMARKET UPDATE: West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) is allowing personal bags again.

