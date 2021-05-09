CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 5/9/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

Tonight’s pandemic news, as the weekend concludes:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the King County Daily Summary Dashboard page, the cumulative totals:

*101,099 people have tested positive, 144 more than yesterday’s total

*1,542 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*5,949 people have been hospitalized, 14 more than yesterday’s total

*1,056,877 people have been tested, 1,995 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 98,941/1,526/5,866/1,042,548.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check. These numbers are shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the countywide daily-summary dashboard; to determine WS status, we combine the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs): For the past two weeks, 122 positive test results; 187 in the 2 weeks before that; 128 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 67, unchanged since last week. And a look at hospitalizations: 190 total have been attributed to people in the two West Seattle HRAs since the start of the pandemic, 3 of those in the past week.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 158.3 million cases and 3,293,000+ deaths, 581,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here

VACCINATION SITUATION: No changes announced – city sites are still welcoming walkups, including the West Seattle hub at 2801 SW Thistle. We haven’t yet heard back on whether they’ll offer night hours again this week. Next Saturday is the “pop-up” clinic in the West Seattle Junction, 10 am-noon; it’ll be in the 42nd SW parking lot (just south of SW Oregon). Stand by for more info later in the week!

