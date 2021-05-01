CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 5/1/2021 roundup

Here’s where the pandemic stands tonight, locally:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*98,504 people have tested positive, 409 more than yesterday’s total

*1,526 people have died, 1 more than yesterday’s total

*5,853 people have been hospitalized, 26 more than yesterday’s total

*1,039,969 people have been tested, 1,678 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 95,878/1,503/5,664/1,024,410.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 151.1 million people have tested positive, and more than 3,192,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 576,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, France, Turkey (which passed Russia this week). See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: The city has been taking walk-ups but still advises appointments, and has plenty of them, including the West Seattle hub (2801 SW Thistle) – go here. … If you can’t get to a vaccination site because you are mobility-challenged, you may be eligible for a vaccinator to come to you.

