CONGRATULATIONS! Metro League honors for Chief Sealth International High School football team members

(WSB photo from March, when CSIHS defeated WSHS in the annual Huling Bowl)
Under first-year head coach Daron Camacho, the just-concluded football season was a big success for Chief Sealth International High School, finishing 5-2, and now there’s word of postseason honors for some members of the team. Check out the Metro Sound Division all-league team list:
The Seahawks’ honorees are:
2021 METRO SOUND ALL-LEAGUE TEAM
LEAGUE MVP: Zack Cunningham – #3, Chief Sealth senior
LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Uiligi Vasega – #60, Chief Sealth senior
1ST TEAM
QB, Teagan Gaither, #5, senior
WR & SAFETY, Quinn Killham, #4, senior
DL, Ja’Hiem Scott, #12, senior
2ND TEAM
OL, Emmanuel Magdeleno Deluna, #59, senior
OL, Jameil Quilantang, #70, senior
MLB, Mason Vaughn-Thomas, #7, junior
OLB, Grayson Leui-Steele, #33, sophomore
DL, Ethan Heathershaw, #41, junior (also Honorable Mention as TE)
HONORABLE MENTION
WR, Demiko Bousley, #8, sophomore
DL, Randy Johnson, #79, senior
DL, Tre’Shawn Vinson, #55, senior
