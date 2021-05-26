CAN YOU HELP? Photos, memories, well-wishes sought for recently retired teacher

If you or someone in your family attended Genesee Hill or Schmitz Park Elementary, you may know Marilyn Mears, who retired recently. And you may be able to help with this effort to celebrate her years of work – here’s the announcement:

One of our beloved West Seattle elementary school teachers, Marilyn Mears, has recently retired and we would love to complete a book of pictures, memories and well wishes to celebrate this milestone. We are looking for submissions from current and previous students and families of Genesee Hill and Schmitz Park Elementary. She has served such an important part of many students’ lives in the West Seattle community and we want to acknowledge her dedication and accomplishments in education by providing a memento book for her to cherish. If you would like to contribute to the book and have any pictures or thoughts you would like to share, please email submissions to: mearsretirement@gmail.com

***We are hoping to have submissions by June 4th***

Letters and pictures for the book can also be dropped off at the front of Genesee Hill Elementary in the vestibule area between the first and second set of doors during school hours. These items can be digitized for submission into the memory book.

If you have any questions, please use the mearsretirement@gmail.com email.

Thank you! We look forward to your contributions!