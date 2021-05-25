BIZNOTE: Pegasus Book Exchange gets ready to reopen in-store drop-in shopping

Starting today, Pegasus Book Exchange in The Junction is closed for a week. But shortly after the store at 4553 California SW reopens, it won’t just be pandemic-era business as usual – Pegasus is reopening for in-store drop-in shopping! “We are very much looking forward to seeing everyone in person again!” says Pegasus’s Emma Epps. They’re on vacation through May 31st, back on June 1st “to reply to emails and prepare for June 2nd re-opening.” Starting that day, the store will open its doors to shoppers and book traders/donors without requiring appointments, 5 customers in the store at a time. They’ll also continue offering online shopping and curbside pickup (which the store has offered for more than 14 months).