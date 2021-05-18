BIZNOTE: Compass opens office in West Seattle Junction

(Photos courtesy Compass)

We mentioned back when Zamboanga closed at 4531 California SW that a real-estate office was on the way. Now it’s open as the new West Seattle office for Compass, home to Managing Broker Mara Haveson; brokers Baouyen Chan, Susi Musi, Annie Wagar, Ben Gade, Trevor & Raeanne Russell, Denise Simens, and Connie Sorensen; and office manager Jayne Leahy.

Haveson is enthusiastic about the market: “Values for homes in this area have gone up over 100% since I first started selling in this area in 2000. This is a very close-knit community where you get to meet people easily. It is an easy place to navigate, there are fabulous views, and you get more for your money in real-estate investments.” The office is handling commercial real estate as well as residential, through Musi, who has connected West Seattle businesses including Bella Mente, Blue Stone Apartments, Cometa Playschool, Moto Pizza, and Lake Washington Physical Therapy to their spaces.