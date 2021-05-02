BIZNOTE: Belli Capelli plans to close, seeks successor salon

That’s Maria Taylor, outside her salon Belli Capelli. She is announcing that the salon will close – but she is hoping to turn it over to a successor. Here’s her announcement:

Belli Capelli says, “Thank you, West Seattle!” It has been a pleasure to serve you over the last 30 years.

When I launched Belli Capelli (Beautiful Hair) in 1991, I had no idea of the blessings, rewards, and happiness that it would bring me.

Belli Capelli has been an amazing experience and it has allowed me to cultivate some of my most cherished relationships and memories. I love my clients and appreciate all of the talented stylists that I have been fortunate to work with along the way. It has been hard work but great fun! I truly am blessed.

In recent past I have considered partial retirement but was undecided and uncertain as to how to structure a plan that met everyone’s needs. My objective? To spend more time with family while still remaining loyal to my clients and my craft. What can I say? “I love cutting hair!”

But you know what THEY say … “Timing is everything” …

… and with all the changes in 2020, the stars appeared to align.

COVID, shutdowns, and the extra free time that it gave me, forced me to reevaluate the plan I was already working on. A partial exit strategy was in the works.

I am excited to announce that I am looking to lease the Belli Capelli space, with the hope of Robert, Kenzie, and myself staying in the space. I look forward to continuing to work with my clients, and pursuing the passion that I have as a stylist.

Thanks again, West Seattle.

Maria Taylor