African Community Housing & Development bringing new monthly farmers’ market to South Delridge

South Delridge is about to get a farmers’ market. Here’s the announcement we just received:

On June 12, 2021, the Delridge Farmers Market opens in the South Delridge neighborhood of West Seattle. A USDA-designated food desert, the area has long struggled with food access for its diverse population; this market seeks to put fresh, local food produced by BIPOC-owned businesses directly into the hands of the neighborhood’s residents.

With a mission to serve the African Diaspora immigrant and refugee community in King County, nonprofit African Community Housing & Development, led by Executive Director Hamdi Abdulle, has heard from the community for years about the need for food access programs in Delridge. Thanks to support from several new funders, the pilot year of the Delridge Farmers Market is the first step in that direction. The Market is designed to provide a wide array of culturally appropriate foods for the immigrant and refugee community in the area. Featuring robust food access programs, the main goal of the market is to bring local, nutritious food to everyone, especially families for whom fresh produce is a financial struggle.

The majority of vendors are people of color; many are immigrants and refugees themselves. Small-business development is another goal of the market; unlike most Seattle-area farmers markets, vendors are not charged a stall fee to participate, and are provided with resources, equipment, and technical support as they build their capacity to sell at farmers markets. In addition, ACHD seeks to reduce the economic risk of selling at a farmers market and eliminate food waste by purchasing any leftover product at the end of the market day. That food will then be delivered to members of the African Diaspora immigrant and refugee community who are unable to attend the market due to mobility or transportation barriers. “We hope to create a market model that is a win-win-win for customers, vendors, and the community,” says ACHD Associate Director Bilan Aden.

Throughout 2021, a variety of different vendors will be present at the market, including: Afella Jollof Catering (African spice mixes), Chef Jalissa Culinary Co (Southern-inspired baked goods), CityFruit (fruit from Seattle’s urban orchards), The Grub Bus food truck (inventive comfort food), Lillie’s Passion (lovingly-crafted sauces, pickles, and jams), Moonvillage Bakery (delicious baked goods), Regeneration Farm (sustainably grown produce from Woodinville), Sariwa Farm (Filipino vegetables), Seola Bee Company (hyper-local honey from West Seattle hives), Small Axe Farm (produce grown by the Black Farmers Collective), Umoja Ni Nguvu (produce grown by Burundian immigrants), and Wakulima (culturally-relevant African produce).

The market will occur on the second Saturday of each month from June – November 2021, from 11 am – 3 pm in the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th Ave SW). Everyone is welcome to attend, and robust food access programs are available to all food-insecure families (including SNAP/EBT, WIC/Senior, SNAP Market Match, and Fresh Bucks). Masks are required, and social-distancing protocol will be enforced.

The Delridge Farmers Market is made possible by King Conservation District, Albertsons Foundation, and the City of Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. Individuals interested in attending or volunteering at the market should visit achdo.org/delridgefarmersmarket. Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Rachel at rachel@achdo.org.