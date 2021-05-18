Admiral Theater announces Q&A with ‘The Paper Tigers’ director Wednesday night

Interested in behind-the-scenes moviemaking info? Tomorrow (Wednesday) night at West Seattle’s only moviehouse, the historic Admiral Theater, the 6:30 pm showing of Seattle-set/filmed martial-arts comedy “The Paper Tigers“ will be followed by Q&A with its director, Bao Tran. Joining him will be Kris Kristensen, the movie’s West Seattle-residing editor, who did Q&As there last weekend. As first reported here a week and a half ago, The Admiral was particularly excited to book this movie after learning about its backstory, including how its director fought to make it with Asian-American leads despite potential financiers’ suggestions otherwise. And the movie is doing well here – it was first planned for just a one-week run but has been held over at The Admiral for at least one more week.