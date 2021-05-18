About those black-bagged signs in Arbor Heights

From the “you asked, so we asked” file – those new black-plastic-covered signs in Arbor Heights are for the upcoming speed humps/cushion installations, and we’ve found the plan is for more than originally announced. When we first reported on them after a reader tip last month, SDOT‘s map showed them within a few blocks of Arbor Heights Elementary and Westside School (WSB sponsor). But now the plan has gone behind that map – three added on SW 106th “in the long block between 39th Ave SW and 35th Ave SW” (above), and two planned for Marine View Drive (below):

SDOT says the Marine View Drive speed humps are meant “to improve safety along the [bridge] detour route as part of the Reconnect West Seattle program.” All the signs will be uncovered when the speed humps/cushions are installed soon.