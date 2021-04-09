YOU CAN HELP: Friends, family launch fundraiser for children of West Seattle couple killed in Burien crash

3:47 PM: On Tuesday afternoon, two people were killed in a crash on Ambaum Boulevard in North Burien. We covered the crash on partner site White Center Now. The victims are now identified as a West Seattle couple, 35-year-old Lauren Dupuis-Perez and 38-year-old Kamel Dupuis-Perez, who lived with their two elementary-age children in Arbor Heights. A friend asked us to publish the link to the crowdfunding page set up for their family, which says in part:

We know they touched so many lives with their spirit for adventure, photography, their love for their children, travelling, and community. This tragic loss is incredibly sad for all of us and we send our love to you as you grieve the unimaginable. The brilliant energy and love that they infused into all of our lives is what motivates us now to continue their legacy of creating a safe, beautiful, and rich life for their children.

The page also has information on donating directly to their children’s school.

The 26-year-old suspected drunk driver accused of causing the crash is also a West Seattle resident. She remains in King County Jail, bail set at a quarter-million dollars. We’re expecting word on charges this afternoon from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

4:56 PM: Five felony charges have just been filed against Irene Plancarte-Bustos of South Delridge – two counts of vehicular homicide, two of hit-run, one of negligent driving. The charging documents say her 3 1/2-year-old son was in her car when she hit the victims’ car in the 11800 block of Ambaum, going about 60 mph in a 35 mph zone. He was not hurt. Deputies found her in a nearby mini-mart parking lot; she had not called 911 nor attempted to return to the crash scene. She has no known criminal record.