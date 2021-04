School-support groups have continued fundraisers even through the pandemic, with the help of generous local businesses, Here’s the next one: Friends of Roxhill Elementary will benefit from 10 percent of the proceeds at the Thai-U-Up truck at 30th/Roxbury on Monday and Tuesday evenings for the rest of the month – 5 pm to 8:45 pm tonight, tomorrow, April 19-20, and April 26-27. You can order online at thaiuup.com.