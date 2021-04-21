WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: 4 scenes as 1st round of ‘early summer’ ends

(From Nancy via Twitter)

You knew it couldn’t last forever. But it ended with a splash … of color – a beautiful sunset to wrap up our long stretch of early summer. We’re not using the word glibly – the National Weather Service says the average high temperature this past week was 75.7 degrees, exactly the normal average high for July 11th-17th.

(From Bob Burns)

Earlier in the day, another hint of changing weather – fog:

(from Mike Burns)

(From Lura Ercolano)

Tomorrow’s forecast, mostly cloudy, maybe making it into the 60s, and by Friday night, the rain is expected to return.