WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; stolen ‘rare’ burgundy van

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:
STORE ROBBERY: Two men held up the Junction 7-11 early today, according to a preliminary summary filed by police. It says the robbers entered, then “milled around the store momentarily and then went behind the counter, where they confronted the lone store clerk. One (robber) held a small black handgun to the clerk’s back while the other demanded that he open the cash registers. The clerk complied and both registers were then emptied. The (robbers) also took cigarettes and lighters and then fled on foot.” A K-9 team helped search but the track ended in the alley behind the store. The robbers were described as Black, in their 20s, all-black clothing, black masks, and gloves.
STOLEN VAN: Be on the lookout for this van:
It’s a pretty rare burgundy color 1997 Chevy Astro and even more rare with a 5” lift and Jeep Wrangler wheels. It had a full tank of gas so probably long gone but who knows. Stolen 4/21/21. License plate BQV2561. Since it went missing, it has been seen on 42nd near Thriftway and in the parking lot at Fairmount Park Elementary. Please keep an eye out and call 911 (then) email me. gershon@est.org
