WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbery; stolen ‘rare’ burgundy van

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:

STORE ROBBERY: Two men held up the Junction 7-11 early today, according to a preliminary summary filed by police. It says the robbers entered, then “milled around the store momentarily and then went behind the counter, where they confronted the lone store clerk. One (robber) held a small black handgun to the clerk’s back while the other demanded that he open the cash registers. The clerk complied and both registers were then emptied. The (robbers) also took cigarettes and lighters and then fled on foot.” A K-9 team helped search but the track ended in the alley behind the store. The robbers were described as Black, in their 20s, all-black clothing, black masks, and gloves.

STOLEN VAN: Be on the lookout for this van: