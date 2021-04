From Delana:

My boyfriend’s car was stolen sometime between Saturday morning (April 3rd around 9 am) to this morning (Monday, April 5th). It was last seen on 60th Ave SW, near Alki. It is a silver 1997 Honda Accord. License plate ARU9091. It has damage on the front driver’s-side door and also the rear driver’s side has a dented tail light. The driver’s-side mirror is shattered and still attached but has a small mirror attached to it.